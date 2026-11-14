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Best content of the week: Interview with Brad Holmes in Munich
By Morgan Cannon,4 days ago
Colton Pouncy of The Athletic sat down for an exclusive interview in Munich with Lions general manager Brad Holmes. It’s official. The Detroit Lions and their fans have taken over Munich, Germany, ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots. Lions legends like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson are tapping kegs along with principal owner and chairwoman Sheila Hamp. Big Sean is in town. Lions star wide receiver Jameson Williams is taking his love for McDonald’s across the pond.