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How Chris Van Hollen’s bid to replace Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader could unfold
4 days ago
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Sen. Chuck Schumer for the top leadership position in the new Congress, following calls by progressive Democrats for a new generation of leadership and a bolder agenda. Executive Editor of The Nation John Nichols, Former Justice Department Director of the Office of Public Affairs Anthony Coley, and former Congressman Jamaal Bowman join Antonia Hylton to discuss how this battle will shape up.