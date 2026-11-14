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Friday’s Area/Regional Scoreboard
By johnrhodes,3 days ago
D-5 Darlington has advanced to a state title game for the second straight year. The defending Division 6 champs will play for the Division 5 title next week at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison after defeating Amhurst 32-21 at Horicon. The Redbirds will meet New Glarus for the championship Thursday at 4 o’clock. Unbeaten Darlington beat New Glarus 41-10 in week 4 of the season for their only loss.