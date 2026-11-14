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Lakewood’s Two Outside Auditors Describe What RedTail Golf Club Owes Other Funds–$1.4 Million–Quite Differently
By Cal Skinner,13 days ago
Village Trustee Jason McMahon has pulled relevant data from ajudits concerning loans to RedTail Golf Club from 2016 through May 2026. Eder, Casella & Co., CPAs (McHenry, Illinois) made the following findings in its audits from 2016 through 2020. Note that this CPA firm describes what was advanced to RedTail...