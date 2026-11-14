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McHenry American Legion Commander Quite Unhappy at Lack of Restitution from Predecessor Thief
By Cal Skinner,13 days ago
From Chad B. Miller, Commander, Post 491 McHenry & SAL 2nd Division Jr. Vice Commander. American Legion, Department of Illinois:. Convicted of Stealing From Veterans — No Restitution, Concurrent Sentence, and Unresolved Financial Allegations. I am reaching out personally because I believe there is a story here that deserves...
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