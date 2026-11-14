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A Third Trustee Comments on Lakewood Village President’s Accusation That Adminstrator Leaving Because of Micromanagement
By Cal Skinner,3 days ago
There are six Lakewood Village Trustees, plus Village President David Stavropoulos. The Village President is blaming Trustee questioning of financial reporting for the Village’s RedTail Golf Club as the reason just hired Administrator Justyn Miller is quiting at the end of December. With the reaction of Trustee Lonnie Jeschke...