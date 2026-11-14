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Dubuque Community Schools to Offer New Full-Day Preschool Option for 2027-2028
By johnrhodes,2 days ago
The Dubuque Community Schools say the district will expand preschool offerings starting in the 2027-2028 school year with the addition of full-day preschool at three district sites. School officials say Audubon Elementary School, Irving Elementary School and Seedlings Preschool Center will each offer the new full-day option beginning next school...