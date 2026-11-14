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Johnsburg Couple, One Wheelchair Bound, Rescued from Fire, One Flown to Rockford Hospital
By Cal Skinner,13 days ago
From the McHenry Township Fire Protection District:. Fire Crews Responding to EMS Call Rescue Residents from Structure Fire. On Friday November 13th, at approximately 9:15 pm., the McHenry Township Fire Protection District (MTFPD) was dispatched to an EMS call in the 4800 block of William St. in unincoprporated McHenry for difficulty breathing.
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