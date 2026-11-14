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Stratford Reaches Police Contract Settlement
By Alex,4 days ago
STRATFORD, Conn. — November 12, 2026 — Mayor David Chess announced that the Town of Stratford and the Stratford Police Union, Local 407, have reached a settlement on a new collective bargaining agreement. The contract establishes a pension for Stratford police officers, making our Town competitive with neighboring communities and giving the department the stability it needs to recruit and retain qualified officers.
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