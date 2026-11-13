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🚨 LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORT: Hawaiʻi Police Charge 20-Year-Old Keaʻau Man with Manslaughter Following Infant Death in Hawaiian Paradise Park
11 days ago
HILO, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Division has announced the arrest and formal charging of 20-year-old Joshua Kaleolani Agbayani Soto Paiva of Keaʻau in connection with the death of his three-month-old son, John-Charles Saiki-Paiva. Following consultations with the Hawaiʻi County...