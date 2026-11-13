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🗺️ LAND USE & PLANNING: County Planning Department Publishes Notice for 40-Acre Eight-Lot Subdivision Proposal in South Hilo
11 days ago
HILO, Hawaiʻi — Pursuant to Section 23-58.2 of the Hawaiʻi County Subdivision Code, the County of Hawaiʻi Planning Department has issued an official public notice detailing subdivision and consolidation applications submitted during the October 1–15, 2026 filing period. The sole application recorded during this two-week...