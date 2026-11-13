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🏛️ COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Windward Planning Commission Releases December 3 Agenda Featuring Lower Puna Coastline Map Revisions, Keaʻau Rezoning, and Three B&B Requests
11 days ago
HILO, Hawaiʻi — The County of Hawaiʻi Windward Planning Commission has published its official agenda for its upcoming regular session scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Proceedings will be conducted in person at the County of Hawaiʻi Aupuni Center Conference Room, located at 101...