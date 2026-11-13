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🏛️ COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Hawaiʻi County Council Advances Bills 202, 203, 205, and 206 on First Reading Across State Park Funding, Aging Relief, and Hilo Zoning Extensions
11 days ago
HILO, Hawaiʻi — The Office of the County Clerk has officially certified the first-reading passage of four legislative measures approved by the Hawaiʻi County Council during its regular meeting on November 6, 2026. Advancing toward second and final reading are Bills 202, 203, 205, and 206, which...
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