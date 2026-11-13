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💧 UTILITY UPDATE: Department of Water Supply Cancels “Essential Use Only” Notice for Pāpaʻikou, Puʻueopaku, Paukaʻa, and Honoliʻi
11 days ago
PĀPAʻIKOU, Hawaiʻi — The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Water Supply (DWS) has officially cancelled the “Essential Use Only” water restriction notice for affected customers across South Hilo, effective immediately. The lifted advisory applies to residents and businesses located in Pāpaʻikou, Puʻueopaku, Paukaʻa,...