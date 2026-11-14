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Overcoming Barriers to Pediatric Glomerular Disease Clinical Trials
4 days ago
Myda Khalid, MD, and Scott Wenderfer, MD, PhD, discuss barriers to pediatric glomerular disease clinical trials and the myths they have seen disproven. Children with glomerular diseases have historically had fewer therapies developed and tested on their behalf than adults, leaving pediatric nephrologists to extrapolate safety and efficacy from adult data. As targeted agents move through adult pipelines, pediatric glomerular disease clinical trials are beginning to catch up.