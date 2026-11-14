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Cal Defense Stifles UCSB In Win
By Cal Athletics,4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA – The California women’s basketball team used a dominant defensive performance to run away from UCSB in a 79-47 win at the Thunderdome in Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears (5-0) held the Gauchos (3-1) to just 10% from 3-point range after they came into the game ranked second in the NCAA with a 52.2% clip from deep. Cal’s defense showed early, limiting UCSB to just six first-quarter points.