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Rihanna's 5 Most Daring Style Moments, Ranked
4 days ago
A look back at Rihanna's most unforgettable fashion moments, ranking the standout ensembles that transformed red carpets into high-fashion spectacles. Rihanna has spent two decades proving that personal style is an active visual medium rather than a stylist checklist. From her early chart-topping days with "Umbrella" to building Fenty Beauty, the Barbados-born superstar treats every public appearance as a standalone production. Her wardrobe choices do not follow trends so much as render existing fashion norms obsolete the moment she steps out of a vehicle.