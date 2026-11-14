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Sony celebrates Diwali with the Indian community in São Paulo as ‘Ramayana: Rise of the Legend’ premieres in Brazil
By - TIE Staff,2 days ago
Guests at the premiere were welcomed into a vibrant setting inspired by the colours and traditions of Diwali; As Indian cinema finds its way back to Brazilian screens, the premiere offered an encouraging glimpse into the possibilities ahead. Our Bureau. São Paulo. Bringing together cinema, culture and the festive...