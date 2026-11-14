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Shohei Ohtani Finishes Second in NL MVP Voting and Calls Season Frustrating
By Los Royers,2 days ago
LOS ANGELES – Shohei Ohtani finished second in National League MVP voting, but his own assessment of 2026 centered on how the Dodgers’ season ended. Speaking in Japanese, Ohtani described the season as frustrating when he considered the postseason result. He acknowledged there were positives, though he said he didn’t consider it an especially good season by his standards.