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Singer Sues Kanye West, Says He Was Locked in a Band Room to Finish an Opera
By Gabriela Martinez,4 days ago
A singer who says he was recruited for Kanye West’s 2019 biblical opera Nebuchadnezzar is now suing the rapper, claiming he was locked inside a high school band room in Wyoming and ordered to keep working until the unfinished production was complete. Chase Taylor alleges he flew from North Carolina expecting a paid collaboration and instead found himself composing much of the opera’s music on the fly, with little food, little rest, and no way out of the room.