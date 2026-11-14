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Irvine Police Hunt Woman Caught on Camera Swiping Packages at Cartwright Apartments
By Gabriela Martinez,4 days ago
Irvine police are asking the public to help identify a person caught on surveillance camera allegedly stealing packages from the Cartwright Apartment complex. The department posted the appeal Friday under its recurring #FELONYFRIDAY banner, sharing camera footage of the suspect in hopes that someone recognizes them. “We are asking for...
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