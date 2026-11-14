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Capital Audiofest 2026: YG Acoustics Vesper 3 Gets Intimate With Vinnie Rossi and Thorens
By Ian White,4 days ago
Intimacy isn’t normally the first word that comes to mind when I think about YG Acoustics. Precision machining, obsessive engineering, and loudspeakers that look as though they were designed by someone with unrestricted access to an aerospace manufacturing facility? Absolutely. But the new Vesper 3, demonstrated by Alma Audio at Capital Audiofest 2026, showed me a rather different side of the Colorado manufacturer.