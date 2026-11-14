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Serial boat thief faces felony charge in Everett, allegedly used meth on board
By KOMO News Staff,4 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. — Law enforcement in Western Washington arrested a man in connection with a string of stolen boats and equipment across several marinas. According to an affidavit from the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and investigative reports from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, police arrested Nathan Anthony Pings after they found him operating a stolen 2006 Osprey boat valued at $25,000.
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