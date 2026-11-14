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Fort Lauderdale Condo Board Wins $4M Judgment Over Botched Sump Pump, Paver Repairs
By Ethan Anderson,4 days ago
2841 N. Ocean Blvd. — Approximate Site of Condo Repair Dispute. A condominium association on Fort Lauderdale's North Ocean Boulevard has secured a $4 million judgment against its contractor over repair work that included a defective garage sump pump and failed paver repairs. The residential complex at 2841 North Ocean Boulevard is the property at the center of the case.
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