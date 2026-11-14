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Football Recap: Washington Takes a Tough Playoff Loss + How To Watch
By Team Reports,2 days ago
Washington and East Duplin squared off in some playoff action on Friday, but Washington had to settle for second. They lost 41-20 to the Panthers. While losing is never fun, the Pam Pack can't take it too hard given the team's big disadvantage in MaxPreps' North Carolina football rankings (they are ranked 242nd, while the Panthers are ranked 91st).