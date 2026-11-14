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Football Recap: Mission Viejo Falls, Snapping Its Six-Game Win Streak + How To Watch
By Team Reports,2 days ago
Mission Viejo dropped down to 8-2 on Friday, ending the team's six-game win streak. The contest between the Diablos and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers didn't end well, with the Diablos falling 21-7. The Diablos were red-hot offensively heading into the matchup, having scored no less than 31 points in the two games prior, but the Trailblazers' defense proved too tough.