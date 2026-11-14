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Football Recap: Heyworth Picks Up 12th Consecutive Win + How To Watch
By Team Reports,3 days ago
HOW TO WATCH: This game can be replayed on the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of the IL High School Assn. (IHSA) & Clifton Central High School. Watch Full Replay. Heyworth had already proven themselves in the regular season and they didn't miss a beat now that it's playoff time. They never let the Clifton Central Comets get on the board and left with a 47-0 win on Saturday. The win made it a perfect season for the Hornets.