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Football Recap: Danville Finds Playoff Glory Versus Toronto + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
It can be hard to translate regular season success to the playoffs, but Danville had no problem doing just that on Friday. They never let the Toronto Red Knights get on the board and left with a 46-0 victory. Fans of the Blue Devils have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 20+ points.