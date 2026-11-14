undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Football Recap: Higher-Ranked Hilmar Takes Care of Casa Roble + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
It can be hard to translate regular season success to the playoffs, but Hilmar had no problem doing just that on Friday. They took down the Casa Roble Rams 29-10. The final result isn't all that surprising considering the Yellowjackets' considerable advantage in MaxPreps' California football rankings (they are ranked 122nd, while the Rams are ranked 531st).
1