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Football Recap: Crockett Falls Short of Fort Bend Marshall in the Playoffs
By Team Reports,2 days ago
It's hard to turn regular season success into postseason wins, a fact Crockett can now relate to. They took a blow against the Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos on Friday, falling 49-20. While losing is never fun, the Cougars can't take it too hard given the team's big disadvantage in MaxPreps' Texas football rankings (they are ranked 1044th, while the Buffalos are ranked 441st).