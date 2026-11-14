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Football Recap: Scottsdale Christian Academy Adds Another Dominant Win to Their Ledger + How To Watch
By Team Reports,2 days ago
It can be hard to translate regular season success to the playoffs, but Scottsdale Christian Academy had no problem doing just that on Friday. They never let the Camp Verde Cowboys get on the board and left with a 59-0 win. The Eagles might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team has won 10 games by 25 points or more this season.