undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Football Recap: Memorial Picks Up 11th Consecutive Win + How To Watch
By Team Reports,2 days ago
Memorial extended their winning streak to 11 games thanks to a huge performance from Conrad Bennett. The Mustangs came out on top against the Manvel Mavericks by a score of 35-28 on Friday with plenty of help from Bennett, who rushed for 117 yards and 2 TDs. Bennett has totaled 27 rushing touchdowns over his last 11 games compared to 9 in his previous 11 games.