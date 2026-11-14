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Football Recap: Steelton-Highspire Beats Delone Catholic for Their Eighth Straight Victory
By Team Reports,12 days ago
Steelton-Highspire came tearing into Friday's matchup with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28.3 points), and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Delone Catholic Squires by a score of 32-23. The final result isn't all that surprising considering the Steamrollers' considerable advantage in MaxPreps' Pennsylvania football rankings (they are ranked 120th, while the Squires are ranked 412th).