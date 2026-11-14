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Panthers win back and forth regional semifinal over West Holmes
By Andrew Woods,12 days ago
NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WOUB) – Although the weather was chilly in New Lexington, both West Holmes Knights (9-3) and the New Lexington Panthers (11-1) offenses both came out hot, combining for 76 points and over 800 yards of offense. Although the game remained close throughout, New Lexington’s offense eventually proved superior and powered the Panthers to a 36-30 win.
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