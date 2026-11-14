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League of Legends: New Dawn Revealed as a Full Overhaul Coming in 2027
By VGTimes Official,4 days ago
2027 will mark a new chapter for League of Legends, with Riot Games planning a full reveal of New Dawn in January. The update is intended to start a new era for the game. New Dawn will bring a modernized game client, replacing the client Riot last overhauled architecturally in 2016. Executive producer Paul "Pabro" Bellezza said the updated client is planned for next year.