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Cypress Waffle Bus Space Reborn as Phi Pho Viet Kitchen This Month
By John Becker,13 days ago
A fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant called Phi Pho Viet Kitchen is preparing to open in Cypress this month, moving into the storefront on Fry Road that The Waffle Bus vacated after closing its location there permanently in September. The new concept plans to serve chicken pho, rice plates and vermicelli bowls, picking up where the chicken-and-waffle shop left off in the Lakeland Village Center space.
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