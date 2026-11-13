undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ten Iowa care facilities cited for abuse have federal ‘gold trophy’ status
11 days ago
Ten Iowa nursing homes eligible for abbreviated state inspections were cited for resident-abuse violations in 2025-2026, a new study has found. According to the nonprofit organization The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, a new analysis of federal data indicates that between April 2025 and July 2026, 173 of the 1,699 nursing homes currently ranked as “high performing” by federal regulators were cited at least once for failing to protect residents from abuse and neglect.