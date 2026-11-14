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OPINION: Rich Rodriguez Should Stay, But Almost Everyone Else at West Virginia Needs to Go
By Brad Smith,4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — I’ve been extremely critical of Rich Rodriguez this season, and I believe that criticism has been more than justified. West Virginia football has been an absolute embarrassment at times, particularly on defense, and the program looks nothing like what Mountaineer fans envisioned when Rodriguez returned to Morgantown. But despite everything we’ve witnessed, I wouldn’t fire him. Not now. Not after this season. I still believe he’s the right man to lead West Virginia football.
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