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Wright County man accused of causing crash while fleeing deputies, injuring motorcyclist
By KY3 Staff,4 days ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Wright County is in jail after being accused of fleeing a traffic stop, which led to a crash that injured a motorcyclist. Court documents state Tyler Lowery, of Grovespring, Mo., has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury and one count of resisting arrest for a felony.
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