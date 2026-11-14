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Schrier and Bonamici Revive Bill to Guarantee Kids Real Time to Eat Lunch
By Eric Ramirez,3 days ago
Kids across the country are routinely skipping lunch or rushing through recess without eating enough, and there is currently no federal guideline dictating how much time schools must set aside for students to actually sit down and eat. U.S. Reps. Kim Schrier of Washington and Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon want to change that gap in federal policy, reintroducing a bill called the Healthy Meal Time Act aimed at giving public school students adequate time to eat and play during the school day.
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