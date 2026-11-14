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Nebraska joins $63 million settlement with Family Dollar over pricing allegations
By News Channel Nebraska,12 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has joined the Federal Trade Commission and 16 other states in a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar Stores over allegations that customers were routinely charged more at checkout than advertised prices. According to the complaint, Family Dollar stores across the country had widespread pricing...
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