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FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all flights due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’ and safety
By News Channel Nebraska,11 days ago
All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The cause of the ground stop was not immediately clear, but an FAA spokesperson says there is a communications problem...