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S11 E37 Jersey Swap – 2026 MLS Year-End Awards – Cincinnati Press-Box Summit!
By Geoff Tebbetts,4 days ago
With the regular season coming to a transition point into the postseason, the ballots for the 2026 MLS end-of-season awards have been mailed, filled out, and resubmitted. Some picks seem cut and dry. Others require some careful consideration. Still others require a panel of experts to convince each one of us that our pick was the right one.