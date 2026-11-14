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Are businesses publishing more content than anyone actually needs?
By Lance Hemenway,4 days ago
I think AI is exposing something the marketing industry would rather not admit. A lot of businesses simply don’t have as much important to say as their websites would suggest. For years, we’ve filled the internet with blog posts, newsletters and carefully packaged thought leadership that sounds impressive but doesn’t tell customers much of anything. Now AI can produce much of the same material in seconds, which makes me wonder how much thought went into some of it in the first place.