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Two Dealership EV Fires in Three Days: One Hospitalized Two Workers, the Other Held Firefighters for 17 Hours
By Johnny Lloyd,3 days ago
A battery pack in thermal runaway sent two workers to the hospital on Monday, Oct. 12, at a car dealership on South Colony Road in Wallingford, Conn. Three days earlier, a fire at a Cadillac dealer in Fort Worth, Texas, had started a burn that lasted 17 hours and 33 minutes. One fire was in a garage with people in it. The other was on a lot full of cars. That difference is most of what the two incidents have to teach.
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