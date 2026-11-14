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How Much Power Would An EV's Solar Roof Provide?
By Marko Mikulic,2 days ago
When looking at modern EVs, it's all about efficiency. Manufacturers boast about impressive drag coefficient numbers, door handles that retract, large dish-style wheels, teardrop-shaped exterior design, as well as flat, covered underbodies. Furthermore, closed grilles, tapered rooflines, and active aerodynamic features that change the car's aero profile depending on usage are becoming increasingly common.