undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why the Tesla Roadster Won’t Live Up to the Hype
By Ethan Harden,12 days ago
When Tesla launched the Robotaxi onto Austin streets in the summer of 2025, the self-driving vehicles drove over curbs and dropped passengers off in the middle of multilane highways. The Robotaxi had been hyped up as the car of the future (where have we heard that before?), but instead faced a lawsuit from Tesla shareholders claiming Tesla made fraudulent statements about the safety of the Robotaxi. The Cybertruck’s touted “armored glass” windows were shattered with a metal ball at the Cybertruck reveal in L.A. in 2019, and when the Cybertruck hit roads in late November of 2023, it performed poorly and had numerous safety flaws, causing 11 Federal recalls. Last Friday, just three years after its release, Tesla announced that they will be suspending production of the Cybertruck.