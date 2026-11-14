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Jellyfin still has a sharing problem Plex solved years ago
By Jorge A. Aguilar,4 days ago
Setting up a media server is the easy part. The hard part shows up the first time you try to let your sister or a friend watch something on it. You send what feels like a simple invite, and suddenly you're explaining ports, domains, and why a TV remote can't type a colon. Where your server lives matters less than how a non-technical person gets to it. I've been on both sides of that conversation; there's a reason Plex is a more welcoming platform than Jellyfin.