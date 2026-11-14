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Bronx E-Bike Riders Collide Head-On in Claremont Lane, One Dead at 49
By Nolan Keegan,4 days ago
Park Ave. & E. 171st St. — Reported Intersection of Fatal E-Bike Collision. A 49-year-old e-bike rider died Wednesday morning after slamming head-on into another e-cyclist inside a protected bike lane in the Bronx's Claremont section, a route built just a few years ago to make the corridor safer for cyclists. Darou Diop was riding north on Park Avenue around 6:50 a.m. when he collided with a 50-year-old e-cyclist heading south in the same lane, near East 171st Street.
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