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WEEKEND SCENE: Log House Museum looks back at Denny Party’s 1851 Alki landing
12 days ago
1:19 PM: 175 years after the Denny Party landed on Alki, the home of West Seattle’s history is taking a closer look at Alki’s past today. The Log House Museum (3003 61st SW) has scheduled three walking tours of Alki (last one is at 2 pm – check here to see if there’s room). And it’s offering you a chance to tell your own story about what “tie(s) you or your family to this area.”